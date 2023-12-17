Eagles Rally for Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Ontario

December 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







ONTARIO, CA. - Colorado erased two different two-goal deficits to earn a point in the standings in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Ontario Reign on Saturday. Eagles defenseman Brad Hunt led the way with a goal and two assists, while forward Ivan Ivan and defenseman Wyatt Aamodt each notched a goal and an assist. Colorado cashed in on the power play for a second straight game, as forward Tanner Kero lit the lamp on the man-advantage .

Ontario forward Samuel Helenius would kick off the scoring when he stationed himself on top of the crease and deflected a shot from the point into the back of the net, giving the Reign a 1-0 edge just 7:31 into the contest.

A power play would allow Ontario to grow its lead to 2-0 when forward Akhil Thomas lit the lamp with a wrister from between the circles at the 10:13 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would strike back on a power play of their own when Kero sent a shot from the left-wing circle past Reign goalie Erik Portillo, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 3:07 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

Just 1:45 later, Ivan settled a puck in the low slot before slamming it into the back of the net and tying the game at 2-2.

With the game still deadlocked at 2-2 as the puck dropped on the second period, Ontario would jump back in the driver's seat when forward Charles Hudon buried a wrister from the right-wing circle to put the Reign on top 3-2 at the 13:13 mark of the middle frame.

Ontario would then strike on a power play just 40 seconds later when forward Hayden Hodgson snagged a pass at the top of the crease and swept the puck past Eagles goalie Trent Miner to extend the Reign's advantage to 4-2.

For a second straight period Colorado would battle back to knot the score. The swing in momentum would start with Hunt smashing a one-timer from the slot and into the back of the net, trimming Ontario's lead to 4-3 at the 17:04 mark of the second stanza.

Hunt would then find Aamodt at the side of the crease just 1:52 later, where Aamodt would deflect the pass past Portillo to square the score at 4-4. The Eagles would outshoot the Reign 10-7 in the period, as the two teams headed to the second intermission still tied at 4-4.

Neither side would find the back of the net in the third period, forcing the game to transition to a sudden-death overtime. Ontario would put up a pair of shots in the extra session, while Colorado was held to just one shot in OT.

In the ensuing shootout, Ivan would make good while Kero was denied by Portillo. Ontario netted shootout goals from Thomas, as well as forwards Taylor Ward and Samuel Fagemo to seal the victory.

The Eagles were outshot by a final count of 33-31, as Colorado finished 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-5 on the penalty kill. Miner suffered the shootout loss, allowing four goals on 32 shots, while Portillo grabbed his eighth win of the season, making 27 saves on 31 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Sunday, December 17th at 6:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.