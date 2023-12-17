Silver Knights Defeat Gulls, 3-1, for Third Straight Victory

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 3-1, on the road. Mason Morelli scored twice, moving him to fifth on the team in goals.

The first period remained scoreless throughout.

Morelli put the Knights on the board first with an unassisted goal at 9:25 in the second period. After the Gulls turned the puck over in front of their own net, Morelli buried the puck with a turnaround wrister to put the Knights up 1-0.

San Diego tied the game at one just 25 seconds into the third with a goal from Tracey.

Jonas Rondbjerg put Henderson back on top with a power-play goal midway through the third. After Grigori Denisenko drew a tripping call to bring the extra skater on, he sent the puck to Brendan Brisson. Brisson found Rondbjerg with a cross-ice pass, and he banked it in for a 2-1 lead.

Morelli potted the empty-net goal in the final six seconds of the game for his first multi-goal game of the year. He was assisted by Byron Froese and Dysin Mayo.

Goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 26 of 27 shots for a .962 save percentage on the evening.

