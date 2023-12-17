Silver Knights Defeat Gulls, 3-1, for Third Straight Victory
December 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 3-1, on the road. Mason Morelli scored twice, moving him to fifth on the team in goals.
The first period remained scoreless throughout.
Morelli put the Knights on the board first with an unassisted goal at 9:25 in the second period. After the Gulls turned the puck over in front of their own net, Morelli buried the puck with a turnaround wrister to put the Knights up 1-0.
San Diego tied the game at one just 25 seconds into the third with a goal from Tracey.
Jonas Rondbjerg put Henderson back on top with a power-play goal midway through the third. After Grigori Denisenko drew a tripping call to bring the extra skater on, he sent the puck to Brendan Brisson. Brisson found Rondbjerg with a cross-ice pass, and he banked it in for a 2-1 lead.
Morelli potted the empty-net goal in the final six seconds of the game for his first multi-goal game of the year. He was assisted by Byron Froese and Dysin Mayo.
Goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 26 of 27 shots for a .962 save percentage on the evening.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2023
- Reign Top Eagles in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Sweep Two-Game Set Against Wranglers - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Fall to Abbotsford Before Season-High Crowd on Teddy Bear Toss - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Rally for Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Silver Knights Defeat Gulls, 3-1, for Third Straight Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Five Different Goal Scorers Lead Firebirds To Win Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Canucks Pick Up 6-2 Road Victory Over Tucson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Firebirds Down Condors, 5-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Rockford's Four-Goal Third Sends Iowa to 6-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Win Big Against The Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Top Los Fantasmas on Hockey Fiesta Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Send Stars Home on Losing Note - Texas Stars
- Grimaldi Sends Teddy Bears Soaring, Leads Wolves Over Stars 6-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Kulich Scores Again in 2-1 Loss to Penguins - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Defeat Gulls, 3-1, for Third Straight Victory
- Morning Skate Report: December 16, 2023
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Charitable Efforts for the Holiday Season
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Charitable Efforts for the Holiday Season
- Brabenec Nets OT Winner, Leads Silver Knights to 3-2 Victory Over Reign