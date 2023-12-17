P-Bruins Topped by Crunch

Providence, RI - Four unanswered goals destructed the Providence Bruins as they were topped by the Syracuse Crunch 4-1 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Fabian Lysell netted the first goal of the game, the lone tally for the P-Bruins, on the power play.

How It Happened

While on the power play, Reilly Walsh slid the puck down to Lysell at the left circle, where he fired a wrist shot inside the near post, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 8:48 remaining in the first period. Anthony Richard received a secondary assist.

During a delayed penalty, Gabriel Dumont stepped into a snap shot from the top of the right circle that beat the goaltender over the far shoulder, tying the game at 1-1 with 9:20 to play in the second frame.

Cole Kepke collected a rebound at the left post and put it back into the net for a power play goal, giving the Crunch a 2-1 lead with 6:31 left in the second period.

Jack Thompson wrapped the puck around the net and found Cage Goncalves above the blue paint, who directed the puck across the goal line, extending the Syracuse lead to 3-1 with 13:54 remaining in the third period.

With 2:27 to play, Dumont scored an empty net goal to make it 4-1 Crunch.

Stats

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 34 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-7, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Toronto to take on Marlies on Wednesday, December 20 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

