Howarth, Weeks Sent to Indy

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has returned goaltender Mitchell Weeks on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL. In addition, Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Kale Howarth has been removed from concussion protocol.

Following his removal from concussion protocol, the IceHogs have loaned Howarth to Indy.

Weeks, 22, has appeared in 12 games with Indy this season and has a 3-5-3 record.

Howarth, 26, has appeared in one game with Rockford this season.

The IceHogs play the Chicago Wolves this afternoon at Allstate Arena with puck drop at 3 p.m.

