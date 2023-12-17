Crunch Rally Past Bruins, 4-1

December 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After giving up the first goal, the Syracuse Crunch rattled off four unanswered goals to rally past the Providence Bruins, 4-1, today at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Crunch have won back-to-back games to wrap up a four-game road trip and advance to 15-8-0-2 on the season.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins earned the win stopping 22-of-23 shots. Brandon Bussi turned aside 23-of-26 shots in net for the Bruins. The Syracuse power play went 1-for-4, while the penalty kill was 6-for-7.

Providence opened scoring with a power-play goal 11:12 into the first period. Reilly Walsh fed Fabian Lysell for a wrister from the left circle.

Syracuse stole the lead with back-to-back goals in the middle frame. It started at the 10:40 mark when Gabriel Dumont made a give-and-go play with Walttera Merela and sent in the return pass from the top of the right circle. Three minutes later, Cole Koepke chipped the puck into a wide open net when the rebound came out to him in the bottom of the left circle while on the man-advantage.

The Crunch continued to extend their lead with another goal 6:06 into the third period. Gage Goncalves skated the puck down the left side during a 3-on-1 rush. His centering feed was tipped just wide by Jack Thompson, but he chased it around the back of the net and set up Felix Robert to send it in. Dumont then potted his second of the night into an empty net to help lock in a Crunch victory.

The Crunch return home to host the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Cole Koepke has points in back-to-back games (1g, 2a)...Gabriel Dumont recorded his second multi-goal game of the season today.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.