Hogs Win Big Against The Wild

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 6-2 win against the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center on Saturday night. Tied heading into the third, Colton Dach and David Gust each scored critical goals in the final frame to put the Hogs ahead.

In the second intermission, Rockford inducted former goaltender J.F. Rivard into the newly created IceHogs Ring of Honor with a special ceremony on the ice.

Both Rockford and Iowa were unable to score in the first period as WIld's Jesper Wallstedt continued to shine in net with eight saves while Rockford's Jaxson Stauber recorded 10 saves. Rockford was unable to convert on two power-play opportunities each but it did not eliminate the amount of scoring opportunities in the slot for Rockford as they continued to make their presence known at Wallstedt's doorstep.

Early in the second period, Rockford attacked first with a goal scored by Mike Hardman (3:21). Jackson Cates, from the left face-off circle, won the puck drop, sending a puck to Hardman who was able to send a wrister above Wallstedt's shoulder. Cates recorded his first point with Rockford on the assist.

Shortly after, both Iowa and Rockford were charged with penalties. With the 4-on-4 in effect, Ethan Del Mastro impressively maneuvered the puck towards the front of the net and sent a shot off of Wallstedt. Boris Katchouk skated towards the net as Del Mastro's shot fell in front of Wallstead and backhanded the puck into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead and his first goal as an IceHog (5:02).

Iowa cut into Rockford's lead late in the second with a goal by Nic Petan (15:07). With less than a minute left, Caeden Bankier tied the game on a rebound off Stauber (19:11). Kale Kessy was ejected as the final buzzer sounded after entering a second fight in the game.

Heading into the third period, Rockford broke the stalemate when Cates skated the puck behind the net towards the right side goal post. Cates sent a pass to Colton Dach on the left side of the net, and Dach hammered a shot into the net past Wallstedt giving Rockford a 3-2 lead (7:03).

Adam Raska received a slashing penalty to give Rockford their sixth power-play opportunity later in the third period. On the power play, the IceHogs scored to take a 4-2 lead (9:32). David Gust started the attack from behind the left side of the net. Gust passed to Brett Seney in front of the cage where the puck ricocheted off of Wallstedt's pads. Gust swung at the puck in the air and sent it into the net for a power-play goal.

With a little over four minutes left in the period, the Wild pulled Wallstedt for an extra skater. Katchouk, in Rockford's defensive zone, skated along the boards and stick handled his way past two Wild defenders and scored his second goal of the net on the empty net (16:05).

Cates contributed to the scoring affair on an empty-net goal and his first with the IceHogs (19:48).

The IceHogs return to action tomorrow as they travel down the stateline to take on the Chicago Wolves. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.

