Weekend Wraps up for IceHogs with Sunday Tilt in Rosemont vs. Wolves

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs wrap up the final game of a three-games-in-three-days stretch this afternoon when they take on the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena. The Hogs snapped a seven-game losing skid last night and are seeking revenge today against a Wolves team that has beaten them in both of the previous matchups this season. Puck drop is at 3 p.m.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 10-11-2-0, 22 points (4th, Central)

Chicago: 6-13-1-2, 15 points (7th, Central)

Last Game vs. Chicago

The IceHogs traveled down I-90 on Nov. 12 where they suffered a 5-0 loss to the Wolves. Five different Wolves were able to find the twine as the IceHogs were silent on the scoreboard while going 0-for-8 on the power play. Jaxson Stauber made 28 saves on 33 shots.

Weekend Turnaround

Despite falling 2-1 to the Iowa Wild on Friday, the Hogs began a weekend of better play compared to the previous weekend against San Diego. Three key additions were made to the Rockford lineup, including Boris Katchouk (assigned from Chicago), Jackson Cates (PTO), and Austin Strand (trade with Chicago). Rockford has outshot its opponent in each game this weekend, something that the Hogs were only able to do once through their eight previous games, and the IceHogs power play has lurched to life with a pair of strikes after staying silent through the previous four games.

Katchouk Scores Twice in Second IceHogs Game

Boris Katchouk has been quick to make an impact with Rockford since he cleared waivers and was assigned to Rockford from the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Last night against Iowa, Katchouk scored once at four-on-four and once on an empty net at the end of regulation. This is Katchouk's first time in the AHL since the 2021-22 season when he played three games with the Syracuse Crunch. This season, the forward has four points (2G, 2A) in 17 games for the Blackhawks. Katchouk was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and spent the first three-and-a-half seasons of his pro career with either the Lightning or the Crunch before reaching the Blackhawks with Taylor Raddysh in the trade that sent Brandon Hagel to Tampa Bay.

Three-Pointer

Last night, forward Jackson Cates picked up the first professional three-point night with an empty-net goal and two assists. On Monday, the IceHogs added him on a Professional Tryout agreement. Cates has posted one goal in 12 games with the Bridgeport Islanders this season after signing a PTO with the NHL's New York Islanders. Last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Cates set a career high and racked up 23 points (11G, 12A) in 65 contests. The center has 20 games worth of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2020 to 2022. Cates won an NCAA national championship with his brother Noah (also played with him in Philadelphia) at the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2018-19. Cates made his IceHogs debut last night against Iowa.

Power Play Picking Up

Prior to Friday's power-play goal against Iowa, the IceHogs the IceHogs had not converted on the man advantage in 23 consecutive chances. The specialty unit struck again last night and is now 2-for-11 on the weekend through two games against the Wild. Rockford's power play leapt out of the gate to start the season and posted a 37.9% conversion rate through the first nine games of the season (11-for-29). In the last 14 contests, the IceHogs are operating at an 9.1% clip (6-for-66). In the last eight games since Joey Anderson (nine power-play points) was called up to the Blackhawks, Rockford is just 3-for-38 on the power play.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Oct. 21 vs Chicago: L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 12 at Chicago: L 5-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 17 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 16 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 9 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 20 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 30 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 21 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wolves, All Time

90-75-11-5

