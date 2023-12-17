Moose Get Revenge on Milwaukee

December 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (11-11-0-0) rematched with the Milwaukee Admirals (13-9-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Milwaukee on Friday evening.

Manitoba opened the scoring 1:35 into the contest. Dmitry Kuzmin sent the puck along the blue line to Tyrel Bauer. The defender put a shot on goal that was tipped past Yaroslav Askarov by the stick of Jeffrey Viel. Kuzmin's assist was the first point of his AHL career. Milwaukee tied the contest with just under six minutes to go in the frame. With the Moose on the penalty kill, Roland McKeown found Egor Afanasyev, who received the pass and unleashed a shot from the left dot that beat Oskari Salminen. Manitoba and Milwaukee took to the intermission tied 1-1. Salminen ended the frame with 14 saves, while Askarov had nine stops under his belt.

Milwaukee pulled ahead at the 14:05 mark of the middle frame. Afanasyev sent the disc to defenceman Marc Del Gaizo who fired a shot past Salminen. The Admirals took a 3-1 lead with a shorthanded goal three minutes later as Afanasyev accepted a feed from Jasper Weatherby during a two-on-one and put it over the shoulder of Salminen. The Manitoba power play pulled the Moose back within a goal 37 seconds later. Brad Lambert's shot was kicked wide by Askarov, but Kyle Capobianco was open to rip the rebound past the sprawling netminder. Manitoba outshot Milwaukee 12-8 in the middle frame, but trailed 3-2 heading into the third period.

The Moose tied the contest 2:21 into the third period. A good shift of Moose pressure led to Viel putting the puck on net. The rebound popped free and, amid the chaos, Kristian Reichel swept home the disc on his backhand. Manitoba then pulled ahead at the 7:49 mark of the stanza. Tyrel Bauer pushed a pass from the corner to the dot for Brad Lambert, who whipped a hard shot past Askarov. The Moose added some insurance with just over eight minutes to go. Viel went to work in front and, after a couple of whacks, Parker Ford found the loose puck and lifted it into the net. Milwaukee cut the Moose lead to 5-4 with four minutes left as Joakim Kemell beat Salminen with a one-timer from the dot. With the Admirals trailing by a goal, the decision was made to call Askarov to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. Milwaukee pressed for the tying marker, but Viel intercepted a pass at the Moose blue line and fired it into the empty Milwaukee net for a 6-4 final score. Salminen picked up the victory and ended with 31 saves, while Askarov was hit with the loss and recorded 30 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Jeffrey Viel (Click for full interview)

"It's been like that all year I feel like. I feel like we have a bad game then we have a good game. Now we just have to show some consistency. We know that we have a good team and we know that we can play well. It just has to be like that every night. Tonight I think in the third that we showed some character. We know we can do it every night, it just has to be every night."

Statbook

Dmitry Kuzmin recorded his first AHL assist and multi-point game

Jeffrey Viel is the second Moose this season to record a four-point outing

Brad Lambert tallied two points (1G, 1A) for his fifth multi-point outing

Nikita Chibrikov (2A) notched his fifth multi-point game of the campaign

Tyrel Bauer's two assists represent his first AHL multi-point outing

What's Next?

The Moose head on the road to face the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Puck drop is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.