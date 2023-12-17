Firebirds Down Condors, 5-2

December 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (8-10-1, 17pts) fell 5-2 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (14-7-1, 29pts) on Saturday. Dino Kambeitz (3rd) and Raphael Lavoie (8th) had the goals for the roadside. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 15/16 in over 28 minutes of relief work.

The Condors host Calgary on Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy three JUMBO wings and 12 oz. draft craft beer for just $5 each.

