Providence Bruins Assign Ethan Ritchie to Maine Mariners
December 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, December 17, that the Providence Bruins have assigned defenseman Ethan Ritchie to the Maine Mariners.
Ritchie, 21, has appeared in 19 games with the Mariners to begin the 2023-24 season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 204-pound defenseman played four seasons in the OHL, two with the Kingston Frontenacs and two with the Sarnia Sting, totaling 89 points in 164 career OHL games.
The Oakville, Ontario, native signed his first professional contract, a one-year AHL deal with the Providence Bruins on July 1.
