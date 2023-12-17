Bears Recall Leivermann from South Carolina

December 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that defenseman Nicky Leivermann has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Leivermann, 25, has appeared in three games for Hershey this season, making his AHL debut on Oct. 21 at Providence. He's registered one assist, tallying his first professional point on Nov. 17 versus Bridgeport.

With the Stingrays, Leivermann posted seven points (2g, 5a) over 10 games, scoring his professional goal on Dec. 6 at Florida.

The rookie signed an AHL contract with Hershey this past July after completing his collegiate career at Notre Dame. He collected 20 points (6g, 14a) in 29 games in 2022-23 for the Fighting Irish, serving as team captain. He led the team's defenders in scoring and was named a 2023 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and claimed Academic All-Big Ten honors for the fourth straight season.

