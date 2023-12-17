Barracuda Sweep Two-Game Set Against Wranglers

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (8-11-4-0) scored three unanswered goals on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena after falling behind early and would go on to pick up a 5-2 win over the Calgary Wranglers (16-6-2-0) in front of 3,126 fans on Teddy Bear Toss Night. The Barracuda have now won two in a row for the first time this season.

Nathan Todd finished the game with three points (1+2=3), extending his point streak to seven games (5+7=12) and Magnus Chrona (2-6-2) made 27 saves to earn his second win of the year.

In the first period, at 10:39, the Wranglers opened the scoring as Brady Lyle (5) snapped in a shot from the point just as the Calgary power play had come to an end. Less than two minutes later, the Barracuda managed to tie the score on an Ethan Cardwell (7) tip from Nikolai Knyshov, cueing the Teddy Bears. The Barracuda would take their first lead of the game at 17:32 during a five-on-three power play as Danil Gushchin (8) wired in his team-leading eighth goal of the year.

The second period was marred by penalties and the Barracuda would take advantage on their eighth power play of the game when Scott Sabourin (3) tipped in a Shakir Mukhamadullin shot from the mid-point.

In the third, Ben Jones (8) cut the lead down to one, but the Barracuda would go back up by a pair at 12:36 as Radim Simek feathered a pass to Todd (6) who wired in San Jose's fourth goal of night on a two-on-one. Cole Cassels (2) sealed the win with an empty netter at 19:39.

The Barracuda close out their five-game homestand on Wednesday (7 p.m.) against the Tucson Roadrunners. For tickets and more information, go to SJBarracuda.com.

