Roadrunners Fall to Abbotsford Before Season-High Crowd on Teddy Bear Toss

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 6-2 on Teddy Bear Toss Night from the Tucson Arena in front of season-high 5,046 fans in attendance to fall to 14-8-1-1 on the season. Abbotsford scored an empty-net goal after scoring twice in 15 seconds late in the third the break open a 3-2 score.

The Tucson fans filled their seats in anticipation of the first Roadrunners goal of the evening where teddy bears would be thrown from all angles and sides onto the ice to be donated to children in Southern Arizona. Abbotsford wasted no time silencing the crowd with their first goal just 46 seconds into the game to take the early 1-0 lead. About halfway through the period, the Canucks would score again making it a two-goal lead for the road team. Tucson would not keep the over 5,000 fans in attendance waiting for much longer as Nathan Smith would get a rebound and put it in the back of the net cutting the Abbotsford lead to 2-1. Smith was assisted by John Leonard on the play. Before Smith, Leonard, and the rest of the skaters could get through the high-five line, the teddy bears began coming in droves. Over 5,000 teddy bears in fact, hit the ice and will now be donated to children all around Southern Arizona with Aviva Children's Services. An incredible cause and incredible amount of support from not only Roadrunners fans, but Tucson as a whole. The period would end with Abbotsford heading into the locker room with a 2-1 lead.

At the 2:31 mark of the second period, John Leonard would light the lamp for the Roadrunners and send the crowd into an eruption of applause. The teddy bears had all been thrown on the Smith goal and the momentum was back with the Roadrunners. Montana Onyebuchi and Nathan Smith assisted Leonard on the play, both of whom had assists in Friday night's contest. Abbotsford answered back with a third goal of the evening and retook the lead late in the period. Tucson would successfully kill-off most of a late minor penalty, but could not scratch a goal across and trailed 3-2 heading into the third.

The wheels fell off for Tucson in the back half of the third period. Abbotsford fourth goal was scored at the 12:58 mark. 15 seconds later off of the draw, Abbotsford would score again giving them the 5-2 lead and taking the air out of the Tucson Arena. Some frustrations brewed over for Tucson as Patrik Koch and an Abbotsford player would both receive Continuing Altercation misconducts late in the third. Abbotsford would score an empty netter at the 16:55 mark to increase their lead to four and eventually the final score of 6-2.

Tucson returns home Friday, December 29th against San Diego and Saturday, December 30th for a matchup against Coachella Valley.

"I thought we were ready to play hard enough until they resisted, and we weren't able to give that push back and play to our identity. With the results yesterday, you have to expect a response from a team with a lot of pride." said Head Coach Steve Potvin following Tucson's 6-2 loss Saturday night.

