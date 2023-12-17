Ads Winning Streak Snapped at Three
December 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Winnipeg, MB - Jeffrey Viel scored four points to lead the Manitoba Moose to a 6-4 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday at Canada Life Centre.
Manitoba outscored Milwaukee 4-1 in the third period to come back for the victory. The loss snapped Milwaukee's three-game winning streak. Milwaukee ended the four-game road trip with a 3-1-0-0 record. It was Milwaukee's first loss when leading after two periods (8-1-0-0).
Manitoba scored the first goal of the game at 1:35 of the first period. Viel found his way behind Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov and deflected a shot from the right point into the net for his third goal of the season.
Milwaukee tied the score at 14:08 of the first period with a power play tally. Defenseman Roland McKeown sent a pass to the left circle for Egor Afanasyev. Afanasyev loaded up a wrist shot and whipped it past the glove of Moose goalie Oskari Salminen for his 11th goal of the season. It was Afanasyev's third power play marker.
The Admirals took its first lead at 14:08 of the second period. Afanasyev and Mark Jankowski worked the puck free from Moose defenders along the right wing boards. Afanasyev sent a pass to a wide-open Marc Del Gaizo in the left circle and he ripped a shot past the glove of Salminen for his second goal of the season, and second in as many games.
Milwaukee's Afanasyev scored his second of the game when the Moose, on a power play, made an Ill-advised line change. Jasper Weatherby and Afanasyev left the Admirals zone on a 2-on-1 break. Weatherby entered the zone on the left and passed the puck to Afanasyev. From the right circle, Afansyev zipped a shot into the goal at 17:09 of the second period for his 12th goal of the season and third shorthanded tally.
Manitoba struck back near the end of a power play at 17:46 of the second frame when a puck bounced to a wide-open Kyle Capobianco in the right circle. He was able to slap the puck into the goal before the Ads defense could respond to make the score 3-2.
The Moose pressured early in the third period to tie the game when Kristian Reichel crashed the goal and slid a backhander into the net at 2:21.
Manitoba took the lead at 7:49 of the third period. Brad Lambert one-timed a slap shot from the right face-off dot for his ninth goal of the season.
The Moose made it 5-3 when Parker Ford slammed a rebound into the net after several chances in front of Askarov. The goal, at 11:42 of the third stanza, turned out to be the game-winning goal.
Joakim Kemell tallied at 15:51 to bring the Admirals within one goal at 5-4. Kemell's shot from the left circle was assisted by Jankowski and Jake Livingstone.
Viel added an empty-netter with :07 remaining to seal the win.
Salminen stopped 31 shots in goal to earn the win for Manitoba. Askarov stopped 30 of 35 shots in Milwaukee's net for the loss.
Milwaukee returns home to host the Iowa Wild Wed., Dec. 20 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2023
- Strong Defensive Effort Not Enough for T-Birds to Oust Bears - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Winning Streak Snapped at Three - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hogs Earn Point in 3rd Period Comeback, Lose in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- P-Bruins Topped by Crunch - Providence Bruins
- Moose Get Revenge on Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Tip IceHogs 4-3 in OT for Second Win in Row - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Rally Past Bruins, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Extend Home Point Streak in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Marlies - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Howarth, Weeks Sent to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Assign Ethan Ritchie to Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Weekend Wraps up for IceHogs with Sunday Tilt in Rosemont vs. Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Recall Leivermann from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Host Marlies in Sunday Afternoon Clash - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Wranglers Drop Second Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- Reign Top Eagles in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Sweep Two-Game Set Against Wranglers - San Jose Barracuda
- Roadrunners Fall to Abbotsford Before Season-High Crowd on Teddy Bear Toss - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Rally for Point in 5-4 Shootout Loss to Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Silver Knights Defeat Gulls, 3-1, for Third Straight Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Five Different Goal Scorers Lead Firebirds To Win Over Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Canucks Pick Up 6-2 Road Victory Over Tucson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Firebirds Down Condors, 5-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Rockford's Four-Goal Third Sends Iowa to 6-2 Loss - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Win Big Against The Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Top Los Fantasmas on Hockey Fiesta Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Send Stars Home on Losing Note - Texas Stars
- Grimaldi Sends Teddy Bears Soaring, Leads Wolves Over Stars 6-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Kulich Scores Again in 2-1 Loss to Penguins - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ads Winning Streak Snapped at Three
- O'Reilly, Admirals Turn Back Moose
- Ads Complete Sweep of Wild
- Admirals Tame Wild
- Predators Assign Two to Milwaukee