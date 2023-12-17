Wolf Pack Host Marlies in Sunday Afternoon Clash

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack continue their three-game homestand this afternoon with a rare visit from the Toronto Marlies.

The puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of two games this season between the Wolf Pack and the Marlies. The sides will meet again on Saturday, March 23rd, at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

A season ago, the Wolf Pack and Marlies met twice, with the home team winning both games in overtime. On March 11th, Jake Leschyshyn deflected an Adam Clendening pass into the net at 19:23 of the third period to force overtime, but Logan Shaw fired home the dagger at 2:39 of the extra session to give the Marlies a 3-2 victory.

On April 5th, the roles were reversed when Topi Niemelä tied the game at 19:47 of the third period. Leschyshyn was the hero on that night, however, as his fifth goal of the season was the overtime game-winner at 1:42. It was his first overtime goal as a member of the Wolf Pack.

Each team posted a 1-0-1-0 record in the head-to-head matchup and earned three of a possible four points in 2022-23.

This game wraps up a five-game stretch against the North Division for the Wolf Pack. They are 1-1-2-0 through the first four games.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their second straight game on Friday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Rochester Americans. Brett Berard gave the Pack a 2-1 lead at 17:05 of the second period, a lead the club would take into the final stanza.

The Amerks struck late, however, despite being outshot 14-5 in the third period. Jiri Kulich tied the game with a heavy shot from the right-wing circle at 16:27 of the third period, then won it 2:51 into overtime with his second goal of the night. Kulich's overtime goal came on the powerplay and from the right-wing circle. It was his team-leading 15th goal of the season, which also gave him the league lead.

It was the first time this season that the Wolf Pack lost when leading after two periods (9-0-1-0). The defeat also gives the Wolf Pack back-to-back losses for the first time since a two-game skid on November 11th and 12th.

Hartford's overtime loss does continue an eight-game home point streak, however. The club is 6-0-2-0 dating back to November 11th.

Jonny Brodzinski, currently recalled by the parent New York Rangers (NHL), leads the Wolf Pack in both goals with eleven and points with 25 (11 g, 14 a). Mac Hollowell leads the club in assists, meanwhile, with 21.

On Friday, the Rangers recalled forward Adam Edström from the Wolf Pack. He made his NHL debut that night against the Anaheim Ducks and scored his first career NHL goal in the third period.

Marlies Outlook:

The Marlies rolled to an 8-2 victory over the Providence Bruins on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Jayson Megna opened the scoring 13:55 into the game for the Bruins, but the Marlies took over from there. They rattled off eight unanswered goals to cruise to victory.

Shaw's second goal of the night 4:07 into the second period would prove to be the game-winner. He finished the evening with two goals, while Dylan Gambrell paced the attack with four points (2 g, 2 a). Both Alex Steeves and Nick Abruzzese had two assists in the victory.

The win was Toronto's third in a row. They have outscored their opponents by a 16-7 margin during the current winning streak.

Steeves leads the team in both goals with eleven and points with 22 (11 g, 11 a). Abruzzese, meanwhile, leads the club in assists with 14.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 2:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Join us for day two of our annual toy drive! Fans are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate! All toys will be gifted to both Toys for Tots and the Connecticut Children's Hospital. Toys will be collected behind section 101.

The club will also be holding Sonar's (early) birthday party! Join Sonar and all his friends as they celebrate all afternoon long! Wolf Pack players will also be taking pictures with fans on the ice following today's game.

More information and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

