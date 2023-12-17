Wolves Send Stars Home on Losing Note

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 6-2 to the Chicago Wolves while wrapping up a three-game road trip at Allstate Arena on Saturday night.

Rocco Grimaldi swept in a backdoor pass from Matt Donovan behind Remi Poirier to open the scoring 3:51 into the first period. Grimaldi's 12th goal of the season had the Wolves on top 1-0 after 20 minutes of action and sent stuffed animals sailing over the glass and onto the ice during what was Chicago's Teddy Bear Toss Game.

The second period saw Stars' captain Curtis McKenzie redirect a shot by Logan Stankoven past Keith Kinkaid on a power play to even the score with 57 seconds elapsed. Nathan Sucese put the Wolves back up 2-1 at 4:59 by snapping a shot past Poirier. Grimaldi scored again on a power play at 12:30 to provide insurance for the Wolves by making it 3-1.

In the third period, Alex Petrovic tipped in a shot by Fredrik Karlstrom into the top-left corner to cut the Wolves' lead to 3-2 at 8:14. However, at 10:19, Vasily Ponomarev beat Poirier with a shot that went off the crossbar and in to make it 4-2 Chicago. Ponomarev then capitalized on a neutral zone turnover and scored at 13:10 to make it 5-2. Donovan eventually iced the game by scoring an empty-net goal to seal a 6-2 victory for the Wolves.

Kinkaid picked up the win in goal for the Wolves to improve to 3-7-1 on the season after making 29 saves on 31 shots. For the Stars, Poirier came down with the loss to fall to 6-3-2 after allowing five goals on 29 shots.

The Stars play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins in their next action on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

