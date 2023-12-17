Canucks Pick Up 6-2 Road Victory Over Tucson

December 17, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks wrapped up their three-game road trip in Tucson on Saturday night, looking to bounce back after falling to the Roadrunners on Friday.

Sheldon Dries returned from his one game suspension as he centered a line with Arshdeep Bains and Linus Karlsson. Chase Wouters lined up along side Tristen Nielsen and Vasily Podkolzin for the first time this season, while Aatu Räty and Marc Gatcomb flanked John Stevens. Aidan McDonough and Ty Glover completed the forwards group.

Christian Wolanin and Jett Woo continued their consistent pairing on the blue line, as Nick Cicek made his Abbotsford debut along side Matt Irwin. Quinn Schmiemann, Cole McWard and Chad Nychuk completed the lineup, as Nychuk formed the seventh defenceman. Nikita Tolopilo started in goal for the visitors, while Matthew Villalta returned to the Roadrunners' net for the second time in as many nights.

Karlsson wasted no time getting the Canucks on the board, as he opened the scoring 45 seconds into the contest. Chase Wouters spun away from his defender along the left boards before he backhanded the puck across the face of goal to Karlsson, who jammed it past an outstretched Villata. Karlsson's fifth goal of the season was soon followed up by another Canucks' tally.

Podkolzin broke down the left side and dropped the puck back to McWard at the blue line. McWard hesitated, then fired a low slapshot that beat Villalta through a screen. McWard's second of the campaign came just past the halfway mark of the opening period.

Nathan Smith would grab one back for the hosts, as he jumped on a loose puck in front of Tolopilo. A quick move shifted the puck to his backhand, who beat the Abbotsford netminder to cut the deficit to one with six minutes remaining.

Abbotsford would take the 2-1 lead into the first intermission, where they also held an 8-6 advantage in the shot count.

John Leonard would score in the first three minutes of the period to tie the game up at two, converting on a two-on-one breakaway for his fourth of the season. However the Canucks would re-take the lead before they broke for the second intermission.

Matt Irwin intercepted a pass in the offensive zone, before shooting the puck wide where he found Sheldon Dries. Dries rang the puck around the back of the goal to set up Bains, who span and found Karlsson alone in front of goal. Karlsson buried his second of the contest and put Abbotsford in front with three minutes left in the period.

The Canucks held that lead and stood in front 3-2, outshooting Tucson 15-14 through 40 minutes.

Both Aidan McDonough and John Stevens would add on to the Canucks' lead after a pair of Tucson turnovers in the Roadrunners' defensive zone. They broke up play in the high slot and beat Villalta 15 seconds apart from each other. Their fourth and sixth of the season respectively came just after the halfway mark of the final frame, increasing the Canucks' lead to 5-2.

Sheldon Dries would grab an empty net goal in the final minutes to secure a 6-2 road victory for the Canucks in Tucson on Saturday night.

The win was the first road victory by either side in the all-time head to head series, while Karlsson's two goals were his eighth point in his last six AHL games (4G, 4A). Tolopilo made 19 saves on 21 efforts, while Villata conceded five times on 22 shots.

Abbotsford will return home for their final home games of 2023 against the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, December 20th and Thursday the 21st. The Canucks will wrap up the calendar year on the road in Calgary on December 28th and 29th, and start 2024 with stops in Bakersfield and Coachella Valley.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.