Reign Suffer Ovetime Loss To Gulls

A goal in overtime by Glenn Gawdin was the difference in a back-and-forth game Thursday, giving the San Diego Gulls (9-14-5-0) a 4-3 win over the Ontario Reign (15-9-3-1) in the fourth matchup of the season between the SoCal rivals at Pechanga Arena.

Brandt Clarke scored a goal and an assist for Ontario in a losing effort, while Samuel Fagemo and Samuel Helenius also found the back of the net for the Reign. Erik Portillo made the start for Ontario between the pipes and turned out 28 shots in a losing effort.

Date: December 28, 2023

Venue: Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final ONT 2 1 0 0 3 SD 0 3 0 1 4

Shots PP ONT 29 0/2 SD 32 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Glenn Gawdin (SD)

2. Josh Lopina (SD)

3. Olen Zellweger (SD)

W: Calle Clang

L: Erik Portillo

Next Game: Saturday, December 30 at Henderson | 7:00 PM PST | Dollar Loan Center

