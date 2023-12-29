Barracuda Edge Condors In Shootout

The Condors grab a point after San Jose ties it late.

The Bakersfield Condors (11-10-3, 25pts) extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2) but fell 5-4 in a shootout to the San Jose Barracuda (10-13-4, 24pts) on Friday in front of 5,556 fans. It is the first time the Condors failed to win when leading after two periods.

Raphael Lavoie (10th) scored on the power play for the Condors to make it 4-3 in the third, but San Jose would score with the extra attacker to force overtime. Xavier Bourgault scored the Condors lone shootout goal. Seth Griffith and Greg McKegg each had two assists on the night.

Bakersfield is 14-3-1 in its last 18 at home against San Jose.

The Condors and Barracuda meet tomorrow night at 6 p.m. in San Jose.

