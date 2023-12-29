Moose Fall to Stars

The Manitoba Moose (12-14-0-0) tangled with the Texas Stars (17-7-2-1) on Friday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 5-2 victory over the Iowa Wild on Saturday night.

Texas opened the scoring 4:10 into the contest. Nicholas Caamano broke in alone where he beat Collin Delia with a shot in off the post. Manitoba responded two minutes later. Kyle Capobianco slipped into the offensive zone with the puck. The defender sent the disc in front and Jeff Malott slid it home past the toe of Remi Poirier. The tally was the 68th goal of the Moose career, which places him in a tie with John Albert and Michael Grabner for 10th in franchise history. The Stars snatched the lead back at the 16:27 mark of the period. Fredrik Karlstrom found twine off a Texas odd-man rush courtesy of a pass from Matej Blumel. Texas added one further tally with four seconds left, as Karlstrom slipped behind the Moose defence and found the back of the net from the top of the crease. Delia ended the frame with nine stops, while Poirier accounted for 11 of his own.

Manitoba pulled within a goal at the nine-minute mark of the middle stanza. Ashton Sautner pulled the puck out of a scramble and finished off the rebound by slinging a wraparound home. Texas fired back just over two minutes later as Blumel beat Delia with a quick shot from the high slot. The Stars edger further ahead with four minutes left in the frame, as Alex Petrovic grabbed a rebound, before blasting the disc into the back of the net. Manitoba was outshot 18-15 in the middle period and trailed 5-2 after 40 minutes of play.

Karlstrom completed the hat-trick midway through the third period after an Artem Grushnikov shot hit the mask of Delia. Manitoba dropped the contest by a score of 6-2. Delia was hit with the home loss and finished with 30 saves, while Poirier captured the victory on the strength of 40 stops of his own.

Statbook

Jeff Malott has tallied five points (1G, 4A) over his past five games

Parker Ford has notched three points (2G, 1A) over his past two games

Kyle Capobianco has registered two points (1G, 1A) over his past two contests

Ashton Sautner tied his previous career-high with his fourth goal of the season

Simon Lundmark has tallied assists in consecutive games

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Texas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Dec. 31. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT. It's the New Years Eve game, presented by U-Puttz Amusement Centre. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

