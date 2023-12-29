Penguins Bring up Taylor Gauthier from Wheeling

December 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Gauthier, 22, is 1-1-1 in three games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. In those three contests, he recorded a 3.06 goals against average, .908 save percentage and his first AHL shutout.

The native of Calgary, Alberta currently leads the ECHL with a 2.06 goals against average. He is also tied for the league lead with two shutouts and ranks second in save percentage (.932). In 16 net appearances for the Nailers, Gauthier has amassed a 9-6-1 record.

In 23 career AHL games with the Penguins, Gauthier is 9-4-7 with a 2.75 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Gauthier was a junior hockey standout in the Western Hockey League. In 194 career games with the Prince George Cougars and Portland Winterhawks, he gathered a 77-91-16 record, 3.03 goals against average, .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts. Gauthier inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Mar. 1, 2022, then ultimately led all WHL goalies with a .928 save percentage by season's end.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Dec. 29, against the Charlotte Checkers. Tonight's game is also a Fan Friday with select draft beers on sale for $2 courtesy of Coors Light from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.