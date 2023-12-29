Checkers Stumble in Return from Holiday Break

December 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers stumbled in their return from the holiday break, falling to the Penguins 4-1.

Charlotte dominated the shot battle throughout the night, outshooting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 31-16 in the contest, but Penguins netminder Joel Blomqvist had the Checkers' number from the start. He finished the night with 30 saves - not seeing his clean slate blemished until Lucas Carlsson's breakthrough late in the third - and helped shut down each of Charlotte's five-man advantages.

On the other side of things, the Penguins were able to chip away at the Checkers offensively - kicking off the scoring in the first, book-ending the middle frame with goals to blow things open and then coming through with an empty-net dagger to put an end to Charlotte's comeback hopes.

NOTES

Tonight was the first leg of Charlotte's second three-in-three of the season ... The loss snapped a six-game point streak for Charlotte ... The Checkers are 2-3-0-0 against the Penguins this season ... The Checkers have allowed a power-play goal in each of their last four games ... The Checkers have three goals on their last 30 power-play opportunities ... Uvis Balinskis has points in four of his five games with the Checkers ... Patrick Giles, Patrick Khodorenko, Alexander True, Brendan Perlini, Will Reilly, Calle Sjalin, Dennis Cesana and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.