Game Notes - ABB vs CGY

The Wranglers homestand rolls on as they get set to face the Abbotsford Canucks again tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary (18-7-3-0) continues to lead the pack in the Western Conference with 39 points and has picked up five of six points in their last three games (2-0-1).

Coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the Wranglers on Thursday night, the Canucks (17-8-2-0) sit three points back of top spot with 36 points.

Puck drop is at 6pm MT tonight.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Jan 1, 2024 1:00pm vs Coachella Valley Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan 2, 2024 6:00pm vs Coachella Valley Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

It was another high-scoring affair in their recent clash on Thursday night, as the Canucks edged the Wranglers 4-3 in overtime.

The two teams have combined for 38 goals in five games this season.

Adam Klapka has six points (4g,2a) in five games against Abbotsford so far, and scored the game winning goal on Oct.20.

Calgary leads the season series 3-2.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Dryden Hunt

Keep your eye on Dryden Hunt tonight.

Hunt has three points (2g,1a) in three games against Abbotsford this season, and scored on Thursday night against the Canucks.

He now has five points (2g,3a) in his last two contests and in 20 games with the Wranglers, Hunt has registered 20 points (7g,13a).

ONE TIMERS:

Ben Jones leads the team in scoring with 23 points (11g,12a) in 28 games.

Rory Kerins took his first minor penalty of the season (22GP) on Thursday against Abbotsford.

Will Riedell recorded his first point as a member of the Wranglers and added two assists total against the Canucks on Thursday.

