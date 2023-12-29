Comets Lose to Bruins, 5-2

Utica, NY. - Back at home after a short one-game road trip, the Utica Comets stepped onto the ice inside the Adirondack Bank Center against an Atlantic Division opponent, the Providence Bruins. The game marked the first time the two teams battled this season. With the Comets coming off a fourth straight loss on Wednesday night, they wanted to turn their fortunes around against the top affiliate of the Boston Bruins. The Comets had the support of Akira Schmid in net, who played his first game in Utica since April of last season. Unfortunately, the Comets trailed most of the game and fell to the Bruins, 5-2 losing their fifth straight game.

In the opening period, the Bruins Fabian Lysell scored the only goal of the frame after his shot found room over the glove of Schmid at 15:07. After twenty minutes of play, the Comets were down 1-0. The only goal came late in the second period for the Bruins when Jesper Boqvist struck backdoor on the pass from Lysell at 19:21. The Comets trailed 2-0 after forty minutes.

During the final period of regulation, Vincent Arseneau scored on a rebound chance in front of Schmid at 2:32 and the Comets were down 3-0. Utica finally got on the board and they did it on the man advantage when Xavier Parent took a pass from Kyle Criscuolo and slid the puck under Bruins goaltender, Mike DiPietro at 5:58. Parent's eighth of the year sliced the Comets deficit to 3-1. The Bruins retrieved a three-goal advantage at 11:33 when Lysell took advantage of a turnover in the Comets zone. Yet again, the Comets fought back and it was Ryan Schmelzer who found the back of the net on a rebound chance at 13:20 for his sixth of the season assisted by Shane Bowers. The Bruins added a goal late in the contest by Boqvist to extend their lead to 5-2.

