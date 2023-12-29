Wranglers Snap Canucks' Winning Streak in Final Game of 2023

The Abbotsford Canucks closed out 2023 on Friday night as they squared off with the Calgary Wranglers.

Jeremy Colliton kept the same lineup as Thursday's 4-3 Overtime victory, where Matt Irwin, Max Sasson and Christian Wolanin had multi-point nights. Artūrs Šilovs and Dustin Wolf were the starting netminders once again in their respective creases.

Calgary would strike first, tallying twice in the opening frame. Mitch McLain and Matt Coronato gave the hosts a two goal lead at the first intermission, scoring at the seven and 14 minute marks of the first period. The Wranglers registered eight more shots than Abbotsford, as a chippy and spirited opening 20 minutes came to a close.

Adam Klapka extended the lead in the early stages of the second period, tucking a rebound past Šilovs. That would be the lone goal of the middle frame, with Calgary holding a 3-0 lead into the break after 40 minutes. The Wranglers also outshot the Canucks 35-22 through two periods.

Clark Bishop and Matt Coronato rounded out the scoring in the third period as the hosts took this one 5-0 in Calgary.

The loss would snap Abbotsford's four game winning streak, leaving the Canucks tied for second place with Tucson. Dustin Wolf stopped 37 shots for his third shutout of the season, while Šilovs stopped 41 of the 46 Wranglers' efforts on the night.

Up next for the Canucks is a stand alone game in Bakersfield on Wednesday, before wrapping up their five game road trip with two games in Coachella Valley. The team then returns home for a six game home stand featuring games against Tucson, Ontario and San Diego.

