Karlstrom's Hat Trick Sends Stars Prancing Past Moose

December 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, rode three goals scored by Fredrik Karlstrom to a 6-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at Canda Life Centre.

Nick Caamano opened the scoring for the Stars by firing a shot on a breakaway off the right post and in behind Collin Delia 4:10 into the first period. Manitoba then tied the game at 6:07 on a goal tapped in by Jeff Malott behind Remi Poirier following a pass from Kyle Capobianco. Texas reclaimed the lead with a pair of late goals from Karlstrom at 16:27 and then 19:56 to carry a 3-1 lead into the break.

In the second period, Ashton Sautner brought the Moose to within one by scoring a wraparound goal at 9:00 to make it 3-2. Then at 11:17, Matej Blumel scored an insurance goal to put the Stars on top 4-2. Alex Petrovic then added another to make it 5-2 Texas with four minutes left in the middle frame.

The third period saw Karlstrom clean up a rebound in the slot at 10:37 that was fired from the point by Artem Grushnikov and jarred Delia's mask loose before instantaneously setting up the goal for an eventual 6-2 victory.

Picking up the win in goal to improve to 9-3-2 on the season, Poirier made 40 saves on 42 shots. In the loss, Delia fell 7-9-0 on the season after allowing six goals on 36 shots.

The Stars take on the Moose again in the two-game series finale on Sunday with a 4:00 p.m. finale scheduled at Canada Life Centre.

