Bridgeport Islanders Visit Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m.

December 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (December 29, 2023) - The Bridgeport Islanders (8-17-2-0) visit the Springfield Thunderbirds (16-9-2-1) tonight in their penultimate game of 2023. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at MassMutual Center. The Islanders returned to action earlier this week following their brief holiday break, but suffered a 5-4 loss to the Providence Bruins at home on Wednesday. Brian Pinho, Karson Kuhlman, Dennis Cholowski and Robin Salo all scored, while Ruslan Iskhakov tallied his team-leading 21st point with an assist. It was Bridgeport's first home game since Dec. 2nd. The club returns to the road this weekend for its final two games of the calendar year, which ends tomorrow night with a 6 p.m. matchup in Hartford.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight's game is the sixth of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Thunderbirds this season, and the fourth of six in Massachusetts. It's the fourth straight matchup on the road. Bridgeport is 2-2-1-0 against Springfield following a 4-3 overtime loss just six days ago. Otto Koivula, Jeff Kubiak and Vincent Sevigny had the goals, while Jakub Skarek (3-13-2) stopped 36 of 40 shots, both season highs. Springfield is on a three-game winning streak against Bridgeport, scoring at least four goals in each of those contests.

VIEW FROM SPRINGFIELD

Interim head coach Daniel Tkaczuk, who played 69 games for Bridgeport in 2002-03, has the T-Birds firing on all cylinders. Springfield has points in nine of its last 10 games (7-1-1-1) and has jumped into a tie for second place in the Atlantic Division. Last time out, the Thunderbirds continued a seven-game homestand with a 3-1 win against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday, receiving contributions from Jakub Vrana, Mikhail Abramov and Matthew Peca. Both Peca and Nathan Walker have seven points in five games against the Islanders this season (3g, 4a) to lead all players in the series. Peca, Walker and Adam Gaudette are all within the top 14 among AHL scorers, with Gaudette tied for second in goals (16). Dylan Coghlan leads all AHL defenseman in goals (10).

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Ruslan Iskhakov has recorded an assist in three straight games and carries his longest scoring streak of the season into the weekend. The 22-year-old forward leads the Islanders in goals (8), assists (13), points (21), shots (66) and multi-point games (7), and has four points in his last three contests (1g, 3a). Only one other player has posted a four-game scoring streak for Bridgeport this season: Otto Koivula, four games from Nov. 26th to Dec. 8th.

ON THE COUNT OF THREE

In addition to Iskhakov, Cole Bardreau enters the weekend with points in three straight games (1g, 2a). His third goal of the season one week ago in Hartford stood as the game-winner, followed by assists on Saturday in Springfield and Wednesday against Providence. Bardreau has seven points (3g, 4a) in 25 games this season and one assist in four games against the Thunderbirds. A staple since he joined the organization in 2019, Bardreau is expected to play his 200th game with Bridgeport tonight.

QUICK HITS

Otto Koivula was held off the scoresheet for just the third time in 10 games on Wednesday, but still has four goals and five assists during that span... Kyle MacLean has assists in back-to-back games and 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last 10 outings... Bridgeport recalled forward Jacob Pivonka and defenseman Trevor Cosgrove from ECHL Worcester on Wednesday... Both made their AHL season debuts against the Bruins... Grant Hutton was returned on loan by the New York Islanders on Thursday... Bridgeport also recalled goaltender Henrik Tikkanen from Worcester on Thursday and if he plays tonight, it would be his AHL debut.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (16-9-9): Last: 7-0 L vs. Pittsburgh, Wednesday -- Next: Tonight vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (11-11-2-2): Last: 5-4 OTW vs. Maine, Wednesday -- Next: Tonight at Reading, 7 p.m. ET

