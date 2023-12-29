Wranglers Fall to Canucks

Went the distance, came up short.

The Wranglers fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 4-3 in overtime at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday night.

Ben Jones scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season for Calgary, Dryden Hunt and Cole Schwindt both notched their seventh goals, while Will Riedell recorded his first point, and first multi-point game with the Wranglers, with two assists in the contest.

Dustin Wolf was solid between the pipes for Calgary, turning aside 34 shots in the losing effort.

Jones got the scoring started at the 7:09 mark of the first period.

After taking a pass from Mark Pysyk, he drove towards the Canucks' net and whipped a quick shot past the blocker of Arturs Silovs. 1-0.

Wolf turned aside all 12 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes to keep the lead intact.

1-0 Wranglers at the break.

The Canucks would draw even early in the second period.

At the 1:15 mark, Matt Irwin walked into a slapshot and blasted the puck over the shoulder of Wolf to tie the game. 1-1.

Abbotsford took the lead at 12:31, just as their powerplay ended, when Vasily Podkolzin pounced on a rebound in the high slot and fired a shot into the net.

2-1 Canucks.

Despite being heavily outshot in the period the Wranglers continued to press and eventually found the equalizer late in the frame.

A point shot from Will Riedell at the 16:41 mark was tipped home by Hunt to tie the game.

With the assist, Riedell recorded his first point as a member of the Wranglers.

2-2 after 40 minutes.

Calgary would retake the lead midway through the third period, at 12:49, as Riedell took a shot from the point that was tipped in front by Schwindt, redirecting it under the bar. 3-2.

The lead wouldn't last long, however.

Just 15-seconds later (13:04) Max Sasson scored to tie the game for the Canucks and force overtime. 3-3.

In the extra frame, Irwin walked into the top of the circle and wired home his second goal of the game to win it for the Canucks.

