Dillon Hamaliuk Reassigned to Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Dillon Hamaliuk has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Hamaliuk leads the Nailers with 11 goals, 15 assists and 26 points in 24 games. The 23-year-old is also tied for Wheeling's team lead in power-play goals (4) and plus-minus (+14).

Hamaliuk was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6, the same trade that brought Erik Karlsson to the Penguins organization.

Hamaliuk was drafted by San Jose in second round (55th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and played in 44 AHL games for the San Jose Barracuda during the 2021-22 season. The native of Leduc, Alberta produced three goals and six assists for nine points in that time.

Prior to turning pro, Hamaliuk skated in five seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League, suiting up for the Seattle Thunderbirds and Kelowna Rockets. Hamaliuk captured the WHL Championship with Seattle in 2017 and finished his junior career with 110 points (48G-62A) in 192 games.

