Wolves Drop 6-3 Decision to Griffins

ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves opened a five-game homestand by falling to the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-3 on Friday night at Allstate Arena.

Chris Terry notched his 300th career American Hockey League goal and added an assist while Vasily Ponomarev and Rocco Grimaldi each also had a score and a helper for the Wolves but Grand Rapids got goals from six different skaters to hand Chicago its third loss in a row.

The game was scoreless until the Griffins' Marco Kasper found the back of the net with 19.1 seconds remaining in the opening period.

Early in the second, Carter Mazur's goal put Grand Rapids out in front 2-0 and Antti Tuomisto followed with a score to make it a three-goal advantage for the Griffins.

The Wolves got on the board later in the second while on the power play. Ponomarev banged home a rebound of a Terry shot from in close to beat Grand Rapids netminder Michael Hutchinson for his sixth goal of the season. Terry and Matt Donovan were awarded assists on the goal that extended the Wolves' streak of at least one score with a man advantage to 11 games.

Grand Rapids answered right back with Joel L'Esperance's goal to put the Griffins ahead 4-1 after two periods.

In the third, Cross Hanas extended Grand Rapids' advantage to four goals before Terry made some history.

With the Wolves on the power play, the veteran forward pounced on a loose puck and fired a shot past Hutchinson to the glove side. Max Comtois and Grimaldi earned assists on Terry's 10th goal of the season.

Grimaldi struck with the Wolves holding another man advantage to cut the deficit to 5-3 late in the third. The veteran forward took a terrific feed from Ponomarev and tallied from in close for Grimaldi's team-leading 17th goal. Donovan picked up his second assist on the play.

Dominik Shine scored for Grand Rapids in the waning moments for the final margin. Shine finished with a goal and three assists.

Adam Scheel (28 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Hutchinson (22 saves) earned the win for the Griffins.

The Wolves fell to 8-15-2-2 on the season while Grand Rapids moved to 11-13-3-1.

Next up: The Wolves host the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

