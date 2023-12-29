IceHogs Sign Cates to AHL Contract After Strong Start in Rockford on PTO
December 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs announced today the the team has signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year AHL contract that runs throughout the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
Cates, 26, was signed to a Professional Tryout contract (PTO) by the IceHogs on Dec. 11 and has posted five points (3G, 2A) in his six appearances since then. A faceoff specialist, Cates has appeared in virtually every on-ice situation for Rockford and has already scored a power-play goal, an even strength goal, and a shorthanded empty-net goal. The 6-foot, 190-pound center leads all IceHogs with a dominant 65% (83-128) faceoff percentage this season. The team average is 50%, and the next closest IceHog is Mike Hardman at 55%.
Prior to joining Rockford, Cates skated in 12 games with the Bridgeport Islanders this season on a PTO and posted one goal.
Last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Stillwater, Minnesota native racked up 23 points (11G, 12A) in 65 games. He also saw action in five NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers. Throughout his career, Cates has made 20 NHL appearances, all with Philadelphia, and has picked up a goal, an assist, and an even +/- rating.
Cates joined the professional ranks after three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he won an NCAA national championship as a freshman in 2019.
The IceHogs play the Milwaukee Admirals next on Saturday, Dec. 30 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena with puck drop at 6 p.m.
