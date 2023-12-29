Crunch Downed by Rocket, 3-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Laval Rocket, 3-2, tonight at Place Bell.

The Crunch move to 16-10-2-2 on the season and 2-2-0-0 in the eight-game season series against the Rocket.

Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 17-of-20 shots in net for the Crunch. Kasimir Kaskisuo turned aside 36-of-38 between the pipes for the Rocket. The Syracuse power play went 1-for-4, while the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

The Crunch jumped out to a quick lead with a power-play goal 11:49 into the game. Gage Goncalves gained possession in the right circle and centered a feed for Gabriel Fortier to redirect off the crossbar and in. The Rocket tied the game, 1-1, off a power-play goal of their own with 2:24 remaining in the opening frame. Philippe Maillet got the puck in the right circle and fired in a wrister.

The Rocket took over the lead late in the middle frame. Nolan Yaremko's shot was stopped, but Joshua Roy found the rebound and chipped it in.

Laval extended their lead with another goal 8:32 into the third period. Nathan Légaré sped down the left side and flipped the puck into the net. Goncalves pulled the Crunch back within one with just 32 seconds remaining in the game when he jammed in a rebound, but the team ran out of time to mount a comeback.

The Crunch and Rocket rematch in Laval tomorrow afternoon.

Crunchables: Gage Goncalves is on a six-game scoring streak (3g, 6a).

