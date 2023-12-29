Game Preview: Condors v Barracuda, 7 p.m.

SAN JOSE (9-13-4, 22pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (11-10-2, 22pts)

The Condors start a home-and-home series with the Barracuda at 7 p.m.

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors play the first of eight against the Barracuda with all eight matchups happening between now and February 17.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield picked up points in four straight and its second straight win with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday over Henderson. Drake Caggiula scored twice for the Condors and picked up his fourth three-point game of the season.

G-W-Grubbe

Jayden Grubbe scored the game winner on Wednesday, his second GWG of the season, tied for most on the team. He has five goals on the season.

DETERMINED DRAKE

Caggiula's three-point night was his fourth three-point game of the season and his fourth in his last eight games played. He paces the Condors with 16 points (5g-11a) in 14 games.

MULTI-POINT MALONE

Brad Malone assisted on two goals Wednesday giving him 178 points in Condors sweater. He is third among AHL players in team history in scoring.

TOP OF THE CHARTS

Olivier Rodrigue leads all AHL netminders with a .938 save percentage after turning aside 29 of 30 shots on Wednesday. He has stopped 131 of his last 139 shots, good for a .942 save percentage. Overall, the Condors are sixth in goals against at 2.78 a night.

KEEP IT CLOSE

Bakersfield is 11-2-1 when holding at least a share of the lead going in to the third period and unbeaten (7-0-0) when leading after two.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 9-1-2 when scoring at least three goals this season.

HOME COOKIN'

Bakersfield is 14-3-0 at home in its last 17 against San Jose. Over the past five seasons, the Condors are 22-14-0 against their Northern California rivals.

POWER LESS

The Condors did not take a penalty for the first time this season on Wednesday. The one penalty called was the fewest in a Condors game n the AHL era.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

San Jose is .500 in its last 10 (5-5-0). Leading scorer Danil Gushchin has 24 points (8g-16a) in 25 games.

UP NEXT

The Condors start 2024 on home ice next Wednesday, Jan. 3 for a Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday.

