Bears Double Up Amerks In Jost's Debut

(Rochester, NY) Forwards Linus Weissbach (1+1) and Tyson Jost (1+1) both recorded multi-point nights, but the Rochester Americans (13-12-2-1) were unable to get the best of the Hershey Bears (26-6-0-0) in dropping a 4-2 decision to the defending Calder Cup champions in front of a season-high crowd of 9,092 Friday at The Blue Cross Arena.

Despite the loss, the Amerks have collected at least one point in six of their last 14 games against Hershey overall, going 5-8-1-0 over that span dating back to the start of the 2016-17 campaign. Rochester entered the matchup, the first between the AHL's two oldest teams since Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals this past spring, carrying a three-game home win streak against the Bears.

After being assigned to the club earlier in the day from the Buffalo Sabres (NHL), Jost made his Amerks debut. The former first-round selection (10th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft scored his first goal in the AHL since Feb. 9, 2019, while also logging his first multi-point outing since Jan. 26, 2019.

Weissbach also factored in on both Rochester goals (1+1), which included his fourth of the season to open the scoring for the Amerks, who finished the month of December winless on home ice (0-5-0-0). Lukas Rousek and Viktor Neuchev both tallied an assist in the defeat, with Rousek extending his point streak to five games.

Goaltender Devin Cooley (5-4-2) made his 11th appearance of the campaign and made 30 saves. Over his last six games, Cooley has finished with 30 or more saves on five occasions.

Mike Vecchione (1+1) and Garrett Roe (0+2) both had multi-point efforts for Hershey, which has won seven straight and 17 of its last 19 games. Bogan Trineyev and Lucas Johansen rounded out the scoring as they each found the back of the net.

Goaltender Clay Stevenson improved to 11-4-0 on the campaign in his 15th appearance as he stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced. His 11 wins and 1.81 goals-against average both top all AHL rookie netminders.

With a 2-2 score late regulation, Roe tucked around an Amerk along the Rochester blueline. As the forward reached the left dot, he centered the puck for Vecchione in the hash marks to wire past Cooley with 5:47 left to play.

The Amerks tried to even the game for the third time as they pulled Cooley for an extra-attacker inside the final two minutes, but Trineyev sealed the 4-2 score.

Hershey opened the scoring in the first period when Johansen snapped in his first of the season at the 14:20 mark.

Following the intermission break, Rochester killed off a carryover penalty before evening the score 24 seconds into the middle stanza.

With the puck behind the Bears' net, Stevenson mishandled it at the top of his crease, leading into a Jost takeaway. The newcomer pushed the puck to Rousek to the right circle before the Czech forward provided a one-time feed for Weissbach to drive into the back of the wide-open net.

Hershey restored its lead 46 seconds into the man-advantage on Sgarbossa's sixth goal of the slate.

In the final period, Rochester knotted the score again as Jost maneuvered his way through a pair of Hershey defenders on the power-play before picking the far corner over the shoulder of Stevenson for his first as an Amerk.

The Bears concluded the scoring with a pair of goals in the final six minutes of regulation to earn the 4-2 victory.

The Amerks bring 2023 to a close on Saturday, Dec. 30 with a North Division showdown against the Utica Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center. Game time is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Stars and Stripes:

Of Linus Weissbach's four goals this season, three have been scored on home ice, two of which have come over his last three contests inside the Blue Cross Arena ... Weissbach recorded a career-high six shots on goal while also logging his first two-point outing since Oct. 13 ... By earning an assist, Lukas Rousek extended his point streak to five games, which is one shy of his personal-best in 2022-23 ... Tyson Jost made his Amerks debut, becoming the 22nd forward to skate for Rochester this season and 21st to score at least one goal.

Goal Scorers

HER: L. Johansen (1), M. Sgarbossa (6), M. Vecchione (8), B. Trineyev (4)

ROC: L. Weissbach (4), T. Jost (1)

Goaltenders

HER: C. Stevenson - 26/28 (W)

ROC: D. Cooley - 30/33 (L)

Shots

HER: 34

ROC: 28

Special Teams

HER: PP (1/2) | PK (2/3)

ROC: PP (1/3) | PK (1/2)

Three Stars:

1. HER - M. Vecchione

2. ROC - T. Jost

3. HER - G. Roe

