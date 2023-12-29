Hutchinson Rejoins Grand Rapids, Lethemon Heads to Toledo

December 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday assigned goaltender Michael Hutchinson to the Grand Rapids Griffins and reassigned netminder John Lethemon to the Toledo Walleye from the Griffins.

Hutchinson, who signed with Detroit on a one-year, two-way contract on Dec. 19, made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 23 at New Jersey, collecting 33 saves on 36 shots in a 3-2 defeat. Hutchinson has logged a 5-7-1 record with one shutout alongside a 2.98 goals against average and a .895 save percentage through 13 games with the Griffins this season. The 14-year-pro has appeared in 222 AHL games throughout 11 seasons and has a combined 2.60 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Hutchinson represented Team Canada at the 2022-23 Spengler Cup, posting a 0-2-0 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .896 save percentage. The 33-year-old has also suited up for 154 NHL games across 12 campaigns and notched a 57-62-18 ledger with a 2.94 GAA and a .902 save percentage. He had his best NHL season in 2014-15 with the Winnipeg Jets, showing a 21-10-5 mark, a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Hutchinson was selected with the 77th overall pick by the Boston Bruins in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Lethemon logged 28:05 of ice time for the Griffins during his AHL season debut against the Texas Stars in a relief role on Nov. 18, collecting 12 saves on 13 shots. The 27-year-old has appeared in 12 games for Toledo in 2023-24 and has accumulated an 8-3-1 record to go along with a 3.71 goals against average and a .863 save percentage. Last season, the Farmington Hills, Michigan, native was named the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year in the ECHL after posting an 18-1-3 ledger with four shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 26 regular-season games. The 2023 All-ECHL First Team member collected 14 consecutive wins with the Walleye last campaign, which set a franchise record and ranked as the third-longest winning streak in ECHL history, showing a 1.22 GAA and a .956 save percentage during the run.

Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.