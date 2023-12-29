Lysell, P-Bruins Down Comets

Utica, NY - Forward Fabian Lysell recorded two goals and an assist, helping the Providence Bruins down the Utica Comets 5-2 on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Jesper Boqvist potted two goals in the win as well. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 37 shots to earn his eighth win of the season.

How It Happened

From the neutral zone, Justin Brazeau flipped the puck forward for Lysell, who kicked the puck through his own legs onto his stick and fired a shot from the right circle above the goaltender's shoulder, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 4:53 remaining in the first period. Reilly Walsh received a secondary assist.

With 39 seconds to play in the second period, Lysell spun off a defender in the left circle and zipped a pass to Boqvist at the right post, where he tapped it into the empty side of the net, extending the Providence lead to 2-0.

2:32 into the third period, Vincent Arseneau collected a rebound off a Trevor Kuntar shot just above the blue paint and tucked it around the goaltender on the backhand, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead. Joey Abate received an assist as well.

Xavier Parent caught a feed from Kyle Criscuolo at the bottom of the right circle and slid a shot under the goaltender's pads for a power play goal, cutting the Providence lead to 3-1 with 14:02 remaining in the third period.

From the left corner, John Farinacci found Lysell cutting down the slot for a breakaway, where he deked and snuck a shot past the goaltender's glove, extending the P-Bruins' lead to 4-1 with 8:27 to play in the third period.

Ryan Schmelzer backhanded in a rebound from just below the left circle, cutting the Providence lead to 4-2 with 6:40 left in the third period.

With 56 seconds left, Brazeau's shot trickled behind the goaltender, before Boqvist raced to poke it across the goal line for a power play goal, extending the P-Bruins' lead to 5-2. Renouf received an assist as well.

Stats

Lysell's two-goal game was his first this season and second of his career.

Boqvist's multi-goal contest was his second of the season and fifth of his career.

DiPietro stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 6-for-7.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds on Saturday, December 30 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

