Reign Avoid Shutout in Final Game of 2021
January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
In their final contest of 2021, the Ontario Reign (14-6-2-1) fell in regulation for just the second time at home to the Henderson Silver Knights (13-7-2-1) by a final score of 4-1.
Forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan had the only goal for Ontario in the loss, breaking up a shutout bid by Henderson goaltender Jiri Patera just before the final buzzer. Goaltender Garret Sparks got the start and made 26 saves for the Reign.
Date: December 31, 2021
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final
HSK 1 3 0 4
ONT 0 0 1 1
Shots PP
HSK 30 1/3
ONT 25 0/3
Three Stars -
1. Jiri Patera (HSK)
2. Connor Corcoran (HSK)
3. Paul Cotter (HSK)
W: Jiri Patera
L: Garret Sparks
Next Game: Sunday, January 2, 2021 vs. Bakersfield | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
