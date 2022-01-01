Reign Avoid Shutout in Final Game of 2021

January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







In their final contest of 2021, the Ontario Reign (14-6-2-1) fell in regulation for just the second time at home to the Henderson Silver Knights (13-7-2-1) by a final score of 4-1.

Forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan had the only goal for Ontario in the loss, breaking up a shutout bid by Henderson goaltender Jiri Patera just before the final buzzer. Goaltender Garret Sparks got the start and made 26 saves for the Reign.

Date: December 31, 2021

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

HSK 1 3 0 4

ONT 0 0 1 1

Shots PP

HSK 30 1/3

ONT 25 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Jiri Patera (HSK)

2. Connor Corcoran (HSK)

3. Paul Cotter (HSK)

W: Jiri Patera

L: Garret Sparks

Next Game: Sunday, January 2, 2021 vs. Bakersfield | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.