Game Preview vs. Ontario: January 1
January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights face off against the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday Jan. 1 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena.
NOTES
The Silver Knights record is currently 13-7-2-1, ranking third in the Pacific Division.
Henderson and Bakersfield met twice this season at the end of October, with both teams winning a contest.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Bakersfield Condors season record is currently 8-8-1-3, ranking them seventh in the Pacific Division.
The current point leader for Bakersfield is Seth Griffith with 20 (7G, 13A). He currently ranks fourth in power-play goals in the AHL with five goals and ranks first in power-play points with 14. During the previous matchup this season between Henderson and Bakersfield, he earned two points (1G, 1A).
KNIGHTLY RECAP
Last night, Dec. 31, the Silver Knights played against the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena. HSK held a 4-0 lead through 58:48, until Ontario's Janet Anderson-Dolan put the Reign on the board with a late goal. The Silver Knights goal scorers were Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Corcoran, Ben Jones and Pavel Dorofeyev. The contest resulted in a 4-1 win for Henderson. Goaltender Jiri Patera successfully blocked 24 out of 25 shots on goal.
HSK POINT LEADERS
Pavel Dorofeyev: 17 points (10G, 7A)
Daniil Miromanov: 16 points (3G, 13A)
Ben Jones: 13 points (10G, 3A)
Jake Leschyshyn: 10 points (6G, 4A)
Jonas Rondbjerg: 10 points (4G, 6A)
Maxim Marushev: 10 points (3G, 7A)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Watch: AHLtv
Listen: 1230 The Game
