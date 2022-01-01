Dan Renouf Returns to West Michigan
January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned defenseman Dan Renouf to the Grand Rapids Griffins from their taxi squad.
Renouf appeared in three games with the Red Wings during his second stint with the team this season from Dec. 7-19. The Pickering, Ontario, native registered seven penalty minutes and a minus-four rating during a two-week stretch with Detroit. The defenseman now has seen action in 23 NHL games throughout his career, totaling three assists and 23 penalty minutes. Through 14 outings this season with Grand Rapids, Renouf has three points (0-3-3), 15 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating. The sixth-year pro is a two-time Calder Cup champion with Grand Rapids (2016-17) and Charlotte (2018-19) and has skated in 293 AHL games, amassing 75 points (10-65-75) and 405 penalty minutes.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Dan Renouf
(Mark Newman/Griffins)
