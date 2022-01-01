Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Hugo Alnefelt, Sean Day, Remi Elie to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Hugo Alnefelt, defenseman Sean Day and forward Remi Elie to the Syracuse Crunch today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Alnefelt, 6-foot-2, 177 pounds, made his NHL debut in relief on December 30 at the Florida Panthers. He has played in six games for the Crunch this season, notching a 3.56 goals-against average and a 2-3-1 record. Alnefelt was drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round, 71stoverall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Day, 6-foot-3, 218 pounds, made his NHL debut with the Lightning on December 28 against the Montreal Canadiens at AMALIE Arena. He has played in 19 games with the Crunch this season, recording two goals and 13 points. Day ranks tied for third on the team for points, while leading all Syracuse skaters for assists with 11.

The Leuwen, Belgium native has appeared in 110 career AHL games with the Crunch and the Hartford Wolf Pack, registering nine goals and 46 points.

Elie, 6-foot-1, 218 pounds, made his Bolts debut on December 30 at Florida, recording two shots on goal in 10:57 of ice time. He has played in 12 games with Syracuse this season, recording five goals and nine points. Elie ranks fourth on the team for goals. Elie has skated in 107 career NHL games with the Lightning, Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres. He has also appeared in 220 career AHL games, recording 47 goals and 101 points.

