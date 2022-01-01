Columbus Blue Jackets Add Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to Taxi Squad

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to the taxi squad from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Berube, 30, has posted a 9-10-4 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 34 career NHL games with the Blackhawks and New York Islanders from 2015-18. He went 3-6-1 with a 3.78 GAA and .894 SV% in 13 contests with Chicago in his most recent NHL action in 2017-18.

The Repentigny, Quebec native owns a 123-85-18 record with a 2.59 GAA, .906 SV% and 12 shutouts in 234 career AHL games with the Monsters, Ontario Reign, Hartford Wolf Pack, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Rockford IceHogs, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Manchester Monarchs since making his pro debut in 2009-10. Signed by Columbus as a free agent to a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract on Sept. 30, 2021, he is 4-4-3 with a 2.82 GAA, .912 SV% and a shutout in 11 appearances with Cleveland this season. The 6-1, 175-pound goaltender was originally drafted by Los Angeles in the fourth round, 95th overall, in the 2009 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action today when they host the Carolina Hurricanes. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 1 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Bally Sports Ohio with coverage beginning with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show at 12:30 p.m. ET. The game can also be heard on the Columbus Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 105.7 FM in Columbus.

