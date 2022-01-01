Clendening Strikes in Overtime

Lehigh Valley, PA - Adam Clendening (4th) scored the winner in the opening minute of overtime as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms extended their point streak to seven in a 2-1 win over the Bridgeport Islanders to open 2022. Lehigh Valley has gone 6-0-1 in its last seven games and has not lost in regulation since December 3.

Garrett Metcalf made the most of his AHL debut with 25 saves on 26 shots as the Phantoms won consecutive overtime games on the weekend. Garrett Wilson (8th) also scored for the Phantoms while Michael Dal Colle tallied the lone goal for the Islanders.

Lehigh Valley (9-11-6) had not won an overtime game all season before taking the consecutive 3-on-3 decisions to close out 2021 and to open play in the New Year.

The scoreless goaltenders duel between Jakub Skarek and Garrett Metcalf was finally broken late in the second period when Garrett Wilson almost accidentally scored to put the Phantoms on the board. Wilson practically fanned on his shot attempt on a 2-on-1 but had enough of the puck to slide it forward. The slower, change-up style shot knicked off a defneseman's skate and past Skarek for the 1-0 advantage at 17:56 of the second period. Wilson scored in both games this weekend while Logan Day's assist gave him a three-point weekend. Wilson leads active Phantoms players with eight goals and is one behind Gerry Mayhew (currently with the Flyers' Taxi Squad) for the team lead.

Throughout the 0-0 and 1-0 battle, Metcalf was terrific. The tryout contract goaltender from the Utah Grizzlies made several strong denials including a point-blank chance by Eric Brown in the first period. He also benefitted when Chris Terry's power-play blast from the right circle in the second period hit off the post. Metcalf is the sixth goalie to start a game for the Phantoms this season (Felix Sandstrom, Sam Ersson, Kirill Ustimenko, Pat Nagle, Jon Gillies).

Bridgeport (10-16-5) finally broke through on the rush in the third period when Otto Koivula spotted Michael Dal Colle busting for the net. The chip-in for Dal Colle with 8:54 remaining evened the score at 1-1.

Two Islanders players collided behind the Phantoms net in overtime and when Richard Panik lost control of the puck it was Adam Clendening seizing the opportunity for Lehigh Valley. The veteran defenseman carried up the right wing on a 3-on-1 with Cal O'Reilly and Hayden Hodgson. Clendening saw the opening to strike to the far post to finish the big weekend.

The Phantoms next hit the road for their next four straight beginning Wednesday night at the rival Hershey Bears.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a weekend homestand on Saturday, January 15 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday, January 16 against the Toronto Marlies. Saturyda is United Way Night presented by Air Products. Fans are encouraged to bring boxed pasta donations for a chance to win big prizes. Sunday is Youth Jersey Day for the first 1,000 kids age 14 and younger presneted by Serivce Electric and Velaspn.

SCORING SUMMARY:

2nd 17:16 - LV, G. Wilson (8) (L . Day) 1-0

3rd 11:56 - BRI, M. Dal Colle (5) (O .Koivula, A. Durandeau) 1-1

OT 0:43 - BRI, A. Clendening (4) (Unassisted) 2-1

SHOTS:

LV 26 - BRI 26

PP:

LV 0/1, BRI 0/2

GOALIES:

Lehigh Valley - Garrett Metcalf (W) (1-0-0) (25/26)

Bridgeport - Jakub Skarek (OTL) (7-8-3) (24/26)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (9-11-6)

Bridgeport (10-16-5)

