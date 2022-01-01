American Hockey League Postpones Laval Games Through January 8

January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Laval Rocket, the Rocket's games vs. Springfield on Wednesday, Jan. 5 (AHL Game #458) and vs. Toronto on Friday, Jan. 7 (AHL Game #465) and Saturday, Jan. 8 (AHL Game #480) have been postponed.

The Rocket organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.