Thunderbirds Sign Mathew Santos to Professional Tryout

January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Mathew Santos to a professional tryout.

Santos, 26, has skated in 23 games this season with the ECHL's Maine Mariners, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists for 18 points.

The Thunderbirds take to the ice this afternoon for a 2:35 p.m. start against the Rochester Americans before visiting the Providence Bruins for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop tomorrow inside the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

