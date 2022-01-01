Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves
January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Kris Bennett from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. Additionally, the club has signed defenseman Jake Linhart to a professional try-out (PTO) agreement.
Bennett, 25 (1/6/1996), has appeared in seven games with the Wild this season. In 18 games with the Heartlanders, he has recorded 24 points (12-12=24) and has amassed 16 penalty minutes (PIM). He wears No. 20 with the Wild.
Linhart, 25 (1/17/1996), has recorded 8 points (2-6=8) in 22 games with the Heartlanders this season. The Brookfield, Wisconsin native has appeared in 133 ECHL games in his career, recording 61 points (15-46=61) in that span. He owns one point (0-1=1) in five career AHL games with the Hershey Bears.
Linhart played in 116 games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2012-14, tallying 27 points (3-24'). As a collegiate athlete, Miller played four seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers from 2014-18. While there, he recorded 60 points (15-45=60) in 142 games. He will wear No. 41 with the Wild.
