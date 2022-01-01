Henderson Beats Ontario, 4-1
January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights topped the Ontario Reign, 4-1, on New Years Eve at Toyota Arena.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Jake Leschyshyn opened the scoring with a 6-on-5 delayed penalty goal for the Silver Knights. Connor Corcoran netted a power play goal midway through the second, giving the Silver Knights a 2-0 lead. Ben Jones furthered HSK's lead with a five-hole goal, followed by Pavel Dorofeyev capitalizing on a defensive mishap and giving a fourth tally to Henderson. Janey Anderson-Dolan put Ontario on the board with just 1:12 left in the contest. The Silver Knights won the matchup 4-1.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights return home to play the Bakersfield Condors tomorrow night at 5 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or listen live on 1230 The Game.
