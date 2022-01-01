AHL Extends Regular-Season Calendar to April 30

January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the extension of the 2021-22 calendar by six days. The AHL's regular season will now conclude on April 30, 2022.

"Nearly all of our 31 teams have seen their schedules impacted by COVID-related postponements," said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. "Adding time to the end of the regular season will give our clubs more opportunities to reschedule these games."

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' season finale was initially scheduled for Sunday, Apr. 24 at Hartford. For any updates on the Penguins' schedule, follow the team's social media pages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as well as wbspenguins.com.

The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are expected to finish before June 30.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.