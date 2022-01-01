Foote Recalled to Devils Taxi Squad

Utica, NY - The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Nolan Foote has been recalled to the team's taxi squad. In other transactions, Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon announced that the team reassigned forwards Samuel Laberge and Tyler Irvine to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

Foote, 21, skated in 22 games for the Comets this season scoring four goals and six assists for 10 points. Last season, Foote played in six games for the Devils scoring one goal and one assist. At the time of recall, Foote ranked eighth in Comets' scoring.

The Comets are back in action on Wednesday night in Toronto to take on the Marlies at 7:00 PM. The team returns home on Friday and Saturday night to battle the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins and the Hartford Wolfpack respectively. Tickets are still available. Please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

