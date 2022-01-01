Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Roster Moves

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned forwards Josh Dunne and Tyler Sikura as well as goaltender Jean-Francois Berube from the taxi squad to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

The Blue Jackets return to action Tuesday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Bally Sports Ohio with coverage beginning with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can also be heard on the Columbus Blue Jackets Radio Network, including flagship station Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan, and online at BlueJackets.com.

