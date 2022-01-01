Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Roster Moves
January 1, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned forwards Josh Dunne and Tyler Sikura as well as goaltender Jean-Francois Berube from the taxi squad to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.
The Blue Jackets return to action Tuesday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Bally Sports Ohio with coverage beginning with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can also be heard on the Columbus Blue Jackets Radio Network, including flagship station Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan, and online at BlueJackets.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2022
- American Hockey League Postpones Laval Games Through January 8 - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Hugo Alnefelt, Sean Day, Remi Elie to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Extends Regular-Season Calendar to April 30 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview vs. Ontario: January 1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- American Hockey League Extends 2021-22 Calendar - AHL
- Thunderbirds Sign Mathew Santos to Professional Tryout - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Josiah Didier Named 26th Captain in P-Bruins History - Providence Bruins
- Foote Recalled to Devils Taxi Squad - Utica Comets
- Dan Renouf Returns to West Michigan - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Wild Complete Roster Moves - Iowa Wild
- Comets Fall in Overtime to Lehigh Valley - Utica Comets
- Marlies Host Senators in First Game of 2022 - Toronto Marlies
- Dallas Stars Recall Dellandrea, Damiani and Gardner from Texas - Texas Stars
- Columbus Blue Jackets Add Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to Taxi Squad - Cleveland Monsters
- Henderson Beats Ontario, 4-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Avoid Shutout in Final Game of 2021 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Columbus Blue Jackets Announce Roster Moves
- Columbus Blue Jackets Add Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to Taxi Squad
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Scott Harrington from Monsters
- American Hockey League Postpones Several Games this Week
- Columbus Blue Jackets Recall Forwards Josh Dunne and Tyler Sikura to Taxi Squad