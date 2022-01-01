Silver Knights Kick off 2022 with Win in OT against Condors, 3-2

The Henderson Silver Knights beat the Bakersfield Condors in OT, 3-2, on Jan. 1 at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The matchup began with a Bakersfield goal at 6:52 in the opening frame, scored by Philip Broberg. Jonas Rondbjerg tied up the contest with a goal at the end of the first period. James Hamblin added to the tally, putting the Condors in the lead for the second time with a goal midway through the second. Rondbjerg earned his second goal of the night, once again tying up the contest with a third period goal. The game remained scoreless for the rest of the third frame, sending it to OT. Colt Conrad scored the game-winning goal for Henderson, resulting in a 3-2 win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights face off against the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Watch the matchup on AHLtv or listen live on 1230 The Game.

